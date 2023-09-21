Student stabbed at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut; suspect arrested

AIR7 HD was above the scene as the investigation was unfolding, which showed several police vehicles blocking a portion of the building.

WALNUT, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect was taken into custody Wednesday after stabbing a student during an altercation at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 11:35 p.m.

Authorities said the student was stabbed outside of a building and was rushed to the hospital shortly after. His or her condition remains unknown.

The suspect, who was not immediately identified, was arrested.

AIR7 HD was above the scene, which showed several police vehicles blocking a portion of the building.

It's unclear what led up to the stabbing, but according to City News Service, a Mt. San Antonio College spokesperson said an argument between the suspect and victim escalated into a physical altercation, leading to the stabbing. Both the victim and the suspect are students at the college, the spokesperson added.

The incident remains under investigation.