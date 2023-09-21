WATCH LIVE

Stabbing on Mt. San Antonio College campus stemmed from fight between students

Thursday, September 21, 2023 2:23PM
WALNUT, Calif. (KABC) -- A student at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut is facing charges after stabbing another student on campus.

The stabbing on Wednesday stemmed from a fight between two men, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities say the victim was harassing a woman when her male companion stabbed him in the torso and neck. He was taken to the hospital in unknown condition and the suspect accused of stabbing him was arrested.

The woman and two men are all students at the school.

The building where the stabbing occurred was closed, but the rest of the campus remained open Wednesday. There was no threat to other students.

