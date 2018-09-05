ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --Four former student athletes are suing the Anaheim Union High School District, claiming the district ignored signs of molestation.
The suits allege the district ignored signs that two Kennedy High School water polo coaches were molesting female players.
Last week, Joshua Owens was convicted of sexually assaulting three teens.
The alleged victims were ages 14 to 16. Police said Owens allegedly performed "lewd and lascivious acts" on the alleged victims between 2014 and 2016 when he was also a swim coach at John F. Kennedy High School in La Palma.
Barham Hojreh is awaiting trial on charges he molested seven girls.
The Orange County District Attorney's office said Hojreh, 42, faces a total of 22 counts, including sexual battery and sexual penetration by foreign object of a minor. Bahram is accused of touching the victims' breasts and genitals, digitally penetrating them, and coercing them to touch his genital area. Four of the victims were 15 years old or younger.