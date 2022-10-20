At least 2 students stabbed at John Marshall High School in Los Feliz, police say

At least two students were stabbed at John Marshall High School in Los Feliz Wednesday afternoon, and a person of interest was detained, police say.

LOS FELIZ, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- At least two students were stabbed at John Marshall High School in Los Feliz Wednesday afternoon, and a person of interest was detained, police say.

The stabbing happened at the high school, located in the 3900 block of Tracy Street around 3:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles School Police Department.

School police says both students were transported to a hospital, but their condition is unknown.

Details on what led to the stabbing and how the person of interest was detained are unclear.

Several police vehicles were seen outside the school as an investigation continues.

BREAKING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.