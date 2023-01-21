Music producer Max Lord charged in gun case following barricade in Studio City

Two men were arrested in Studio City Wednesday following an hours-long barricade situation where authorities found items including assault weapons, handguns and thousands of rounds of ammunition, police said.

STUDIO CITY, LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Grammy award-winning hip hop music producer Max Adam Lord was charged Friday with possessing assault weapons and silencers.

Lord, 30, is set to be arraigned next Wednesday in a Van Nuys courtroom on eight felony counts of possession of an assault weapon and four felony counts of possession of a silencer, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

The criminal complaint alleges that Lord was found in possession of semiautomatic rifles, AR-style altered semiautomatic pistols and firearm silencers during a Jan. 4 search of his Studio City home, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Lord was arrested Jan. 4 by Los Angeles police and released later that day on bond, jail records show.

"It doesn't matter if you are an influential member of the entertainment community or someone who has never been in the spotlight, my office will hold accountable anyone who illegally possesses these unlawful devices and deadly weapons,'' District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement announcing the charges. "The proliferation of firearms has skyrocketed since the beginning of the pandemic. We must do everything we can to get these guns off the streets and out of the hands of those who don't lawfully possess them.''

Another music producer, DeAvonte Kimble, also 30, has been charged in a related case with two felony counts each of false imprisonment, possession of a firearm with a prior felony conviction and resisting arrest, along with one misdemeanor count of escape from arrest, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Kimble has pleaded not guilty and is set to appear Monday at the Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles police arrested Kimble on Jan. 4 and he has remained behind bars since then, according to jail records.

The cases stem from an investigation by Los Angeles police, according to the District Attorney's Office.

