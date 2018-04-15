Studio City fire: Suspect arrested on suspicion of murder after blaze kills 2 at music studio

EMBED </>More Videos

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fire that left two people dead and two others critically injured in Studio City. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
STUDIO CITY (KABC) --
A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fire that left two men dead and two other people gravely injured at a music studio in Studio City, authorities announced.

Efrem Demery was taken into custody Saturday evening and booked Sunday morning on suspicion of murder, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said. He was being held without bail.

The fire occurred Saturday morning at a single-story commercial building in the 3700 block of North Cahuenga Boulevard, near Lankershim Boulevard.

The flames in the 50-by-75-foot studio, called Top Notch Studios, were extinguished by firefighters within 30 minutes.

"I could have died," said singer-songwriter L.A. Pryce. "If I wasn't in the light sleep that I was, I could have died. Period."

One of the deceased victims was identified by coroner's officials as 28-year-old Devaughn Kemar Carter of Los Angeles. The other deceased man's name was not released.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fireperson killedlos angeles fire departmentfirefightersLos AngelesLos Angeles CountyStudio City
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News