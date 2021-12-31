Suspects ransack Studio City home after resident attacked, others zip-tied, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Suspects sought after break-in at Studio City home

STUDIO CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was attacked and three others were zip-tied Thursday evening when multiple suspects broke into a home in Studio City and ransacked the place, police said.

The incident happened in the 10800 block of Alta View Drive around 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles police said four or five suspects confronted the man, who was taking out the trash, and assaulted him.

The suspects then zip-tied the man's adult son, who is disabled, and his two caregivers.

The man who was assaulted was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

A description of the suspects was unavailable.

Police said there is no evidence at this time to suggest the incident was a follow-home robbery.

News footage showed the crime scene cordoned off as police investigated.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
studio citylos angeleslos angeles countyhome invasion
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
CO governor reduces sentence for truck driver in fatal crash
LA County data: Unvaccinated 14 times more likely to die from COVID
Bodycam video: Deputy shoots tiger as it was mauling man's arm at zoo
French bulldog safe at home after violent robbery in West Hollywood
California drought maps show dramatic decrease in intensity statewide
Wind-whipped wildfires in Colorado force thousands to evacuate
SoCal to see sunshine, cool temps NYE as storm moves out
Show More
Rain triggers flooding at LA's Union Station
5 Freeway reopens in Grapevine after closure due to snow, ice
Knott's Berry Farm, Magic Mountain close during rain storm
Police ID officer in fatal shooting of teen girl in Burlington store
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
More TOP STORIES News