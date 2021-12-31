Suspects ransack Studio City home after resident attacked, others zip-tied, police say

STUDIO CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was attacked and three others were zip-tied Thursday evening when multiple suspects broke into a home in Studio City and ransacked the place, police said.The incident happened in the 10800 block of Alta View Drive around 7:30 p.m.Los Angeles police said four or five suspects confronted the man, who was taking out the trash, and assaulted him.The suspects then zip-tied the man's adult son, who is disabled, and his two caregivers.The man who was assaulted was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.A description of the suspects was unavailable.Police said there is no evidence at this time to suggest the incident was a follow-home robbery.News footage showed the crime scene cordoned off as police investigated.