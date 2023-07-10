Residents protest plan to convert Studio City golf facility into sports complex

The Harvard Westlake School, which purchased the golf and tennis facility four years ago, plans to transform the space into sports fields, gyms, tennis courts along with walking and jogging trails.

STUDIO CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Hundreds of concerned residents rallied outside the Weddington Golf & Tennis facility in Studio City on Sunday to protest a planned athletics complex.

The Harvard Westlake School, which purchased the golf and tennis facility on Whitsett Avenue four years ago, plans to transform the space into sports fields, gyms, tennis courts along with walking and jogging trails.

Residents are concerned about noise and traffic as well as losing a green space in their neighborhood.

"This is the last 16 acres of open green space on the L.A. River in the whole city," resident Teri Austin told ABC7 on Sunday. "This is it. We can't replace it. Once this is torn down, it's gone."

The Harvard School issued a statement on Sunday, saying its plans "will save water, capture and recycle stormwater, use solar power, add more trees and native landscaping, better support wildlife, and preserve the property as open space."

"A Superior Court judge already ruled against project opponents, and we're hopeful that the City will approve the River Park so that it can become a treasured place for our Studio City community."

The L.A. City Planning commission has a hearing set for Wednesday.