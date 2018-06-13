Study: California's Prop 47 linked to increase in theft

EMBED </>More Videos

Theft crimes are on the rise in California and researchers believe it has to do with voter-approved Proposition 47 passed in 2014. (KABC)

ABC7.com staff
Theft crimes are on the rise in California and researchers believe it has to do with voter-approved Proposition 47.

The measure passed in 2014 lowered sentences for drug possession, theft, shoplifting, receiving stolen property and other non-violent crimes.

According to the Public Policy Institute of California, that led to an approximately 9 percent increase in larcenies by 2016, the bulk of the increases in car theft.

Researchers said a recent uptick in violent crimes is not related to Prop 47.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car thefttheftresearchstudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Show More
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
More News