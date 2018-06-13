Theft crimes are on the rise in California and researchers believe it has to do with voter-approved Proposition 47.The measure passed in 2014 lowered sentences for drug possession, theft, shoplifting, receiving stolen property and other non-violent crimes.According to the Public Policy Institute of California, that led to an approximately 9 percent increase in larcenies by 2016, the bulk of the increases in car theft.Researchers said a recent uptick in violent crimes is not related to Prop 47.