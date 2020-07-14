Study suggests greater risk for San Andreas earthquake

A new study suggests the earthquakes in Ridgecrest last year may have increased the chances of a large earthquake on the San Andreas Fault.
RIDGECREST, Calif. (KABC) -- A new study suggests the earthquakes in Ridgecrest last year may have increased the chances of a large earthquake on the San Andreas Fault.

The study says there is a 2.3% chance of a 7.5 or greater magnitude quake on the Garlock Fault in the next 12 months.

The study authors say that could trigger a quake on the San Andreas Fault.

Seismologist Lucy Jones, who was not involved in the study, agrees the chance of a San Andreas quake is up slightly if a Garlock quake occurs and if the scientific model is correct, but she says it's not yet proven.
