LAFD firefighters rescue workers trapped in 4-foot trench at Sun Valley home

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Two construction workers were hospitalized Saturday after being trapped when the wall of a 4-foot deep trench gave way at a Sun Valley home.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 10:13 a.m. to 9031 N. El Dorado Ave., said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

One of the men escaped from the trench with a leg injury prior to the arrival of the LAFD, Humphrey said. He was taken to a trauma center with non-life-threatening leg injuries.

Responders stabilized the trench, provided concurrent medical care, and rescued the second worker in about 77 minutes. He was also taken to a trauma center for non-life-threatening leg injuries.

A third person at the scene later came forward with a complaint of back pain and was taken to a hospital.

The workers were involved in an unspecified trenching project in the side yard of a single-family home, when the 4-foot deep trench that had "makeshift shoring" gave way and a concrete slab fell along with soil, Humphrey said.



