Flames rip through closed Acapulco restaurant building in Sun Valley

SUN VALLEY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Fire ripped through a vacant restaurant in Sun Valley Wednesday night.
The flames, first reported around 8:40 p.m., were burning at a boarded-up Acapulco restaurant at 8431 N. Sunland Blvd.
The building was well-involved and firefighters were setting up defensive positions outside the 5,736 square-foot building.
There were 83 Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters assigned to the blaze. Vehicle and pedestrian traffic was closed between Nettleton Street and the 5 Freeway.
The restaurant location has been closed since 2018, according to online postings.
