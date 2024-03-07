Investigators say a man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and a woman suffered only minor injuries.

2 people and 3 pets rescued from burning home in Sun Valley

SUN VALLEY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two people and three pets were rescued from a burning home in Sun Valley Thursday, authorities said.

It happened just before 11:30 a.m. at a single-story home on N Coldwater Canyon Avenue.

When firefighters arrived, there was "heavy fire showing" and the people were trapped inside. The Los Angeles Fire Department says a man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and a woman suffered only minor injuries.

AIR7 HD captured video of the man being taken away on a gurney.

Firefighters also rescued three pets - two dogs and a cat. The dogs are doing well, according to investigators, but the cat is in critical condition.

LAFD says it took 41 firefighters 21 minutes to access, confine and extinguish the flames and rescue the victims.

No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.