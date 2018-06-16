SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK

Sun Valley man, 72, missing inside Sequoia National Park

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities are searching for hiker Thomas Jackman, 72, of Sun Valley who is missing inside Sequoia National Park. (KABC)

FRESNO, Calif. (KABC) --
Crews are searching for a man missing inside Sequoia National Park.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says that they are looking for 72-year-old Thomas Jackman.

He is from Sun Valley, CA and is described as 6'1", 187 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen with a red backpack, wearing a blue and gray shirt and hiking boots.

He went hiking on Wednesday with a male friend, and the two walked into the woods on Woodpecker Trail off of Sherman Pass Road in the Domeland Wilderness area.

At around 5:30 pm, while traveling near Woodpecker Trail and Dark Canyon Trail, Jackman injured his knee. His friend told Jackman to stay put, and he would look for help.

When the friend returned, Jackman was gone, so he checked both the Woodpecker Trail and Dark Canyon Trail. Unable to find Jackman, he spent the night in the area hoping he would return.

On Thursday, the friend tracked down a US Forest Service employee who was able to notify the Sheriff's Office. That afternoon, crews began to search for Jackman using a CHP Helicopter.

On Friday morning, search, and rescue teams arrived in the area and checked 10 to 12 miles of trails for signs of Jackman. A National Guard Air team also searched the area.

The plan is to resume the search Saturday morning with the assistance of more search and rescue crews which are heading to the area Friday night.

If you see Jackman or know where he may be, you are asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing manhikingSequoia National Parksequoia national forestSequoia National Park
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK
Man grateful to be home after going missing at Sequoia National Park
Missing hiker found safe at Sequoia National Park
LA man drowns in river at Sequoia National Park
Free entrance to National Parks Saturday
More Sequoia National Park
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Show More
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
More News