Sun Valley man, 72, missing inside Sequoia National Park

Crews are searching for a man missing inside Sequoia National Park.The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says that they are looking for 72-year-old Thomas Jackman.He is from Sun Valley, CA and is described as 6'1", 187 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen with a red backpack, wearing a blue and gray shirt and hiking boots.He went hiking on Wednesday with a male friend, and the two walked into the woods on Woodpecker Trail off of Sherman Pass Road in the Domeland Wilderness area.At around 5:30 pm, while traveling near Woodpecker Trail and Dark Canyon Trail, Jackman injured his knee. His friend told Jackman to stay put, and he would look for help.When the friend returned, Jackman was gone, so he checked both the Woodpecker Trail and Dark Canyon Trail. Unable to find Jackman, he spent the night in the area hoping he would return.On Thursday, the friend tracked down a US Forest Service employee who was able to notify the Sheriff's Office. That afternoon, crews began to search for Jackman using a CHP Helicopter.On Friday morning, search, and rescue teams arrived in the area and checked 10 to 12 miles of trails for signs of Jackman. A National Guard Air team also searched the area.The plan is to resume the search Saturday morning with the assistance of more search and rescue crews which are heading to the area Friday night.If you see Jackman or know where he may be, you are asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.