SUN VALLEY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect was in custody after a 10-year-old girl and her father were stabbed in Sun Valley Wednesday evening, police said.The Los Angeles Police Department says officers responded to the 7600 block of Claybeck Avenue, near San Fernando Road, around 9:45 p.m. after a fight broke out between the suspect and the girl's father.During the fight, the girl was somehow stabbed, LAPD said.The suspect was seen handcuffed to a stretcher as he was being loaded into an ambulance.The girl and her father, who were taken to an area hospital, are expected to be OK, officials say.