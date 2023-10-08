Caught on video: 75-year-old woman fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in Sunland

Surveillance video captured the moment a driver hit a 75-year-old woman in Sunland before taking off and leaving her to die.

SUNLAND, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Surveillance video captured the moment a driver hit a 75-year-old woman in Sunland before taking off and leaving her to die.

The incident happened early Thursday morning on Foothill Boulevard near Sunland Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The woman, known as Sunny to those in the community, was hit by a red pickup truck that left the scene.

Shortly after she was struck, she was hit by a second driver that didn't see her in the road. That driver stayed at the scene, but Sunny did not survive.

The owner of a nearby pool shop checked his surveillance cameras and realized they had recorded the hit-and-run.

"I don't know how you can do that. I don't know what type of human being you can be to do something and just run off," said Emin Yaghouei. "She was always smiling, always praying, always nice to people."

A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for information on the driver of the red truck who hit Sunny. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (818) 644-8033 or (818) 644-8114.