Sports

Every fan at SoFi Stadium for Super Bowl LVI to be given KN95 mask, Ferrer says

EMBED <>More Videos

NFL: All plans remain in place for Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Every fan attending the Super Bowl next month at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood will be given a KN95 mask, Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said Tuesday.

Ferrer said extensive outreach will be done to remind attendees to wear their masks at all times during the game, except when eating or drinking.

The county and NFL will also partner to offer free rapid COVID-19 testing and vaccines at the Super Bowl Experience attraction at the L.A. Convention Center, with free admission offered to people who receive an on-site vaccination.

All visitors to the Super Bowl Experience will receive a free take-home COVID testing kit, with Ferrer estimating that 60,000 such kits will be distributed.

The Super Bowl is being held at SoFi on Feb. 13.

The video in the media player above is from a previous story.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsinglewoodlos angeles countyface maskcoronavirus testingsuper bowlcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2022 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
SoCal man, 5 others accused of sending arsenal to Mexican drug cartel
LA County eyeing crackdown on fake COVID-19 testing sites
SAT going digital in shifting college admissions atmosphere
UCLA student beaten, robbed on campus
Tioni Theus: $60K reward under consideration in teen killing
Dramatic video shows LAPD sergeant save baby from choking
Another round of gusty Santa Ana winds expected late Tuesday
Show More
Neil Young wants his music off Spotify due to 'vaccine misinformation'
Biden caught on hot mic calling Fox News reporter a vulgarity
How to get free N95 masks from pharmacies, community health centers
Service dog dies after being attacked by 2 pit bulls in Koreatown
Elton John postpones Dallas tour dates due to COVID-positive test
More TOP STORIES News