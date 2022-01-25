Every fan at SoFi Stadium for Super Bowl LVI to be given KN95 mask, Ferrer says

Ferrer said extensive outreach will be done to remind attendees to wear their masks at all times during the game, except when eating or drinking.
The county and NFL will also partner to offer free rapid COVID-19 testing and vaccines at the Super Bowl Experience attraction at the L.A. Convention Center, with free admission offered to people who receive an on-site vaccination.
All visitors to the Super Bowl Experience will receive a free take-home COVID testing kit, with Ferrer estimating that 60,000 such kits will be distributed.
The Super Bowl is being held at SoFi on Feb. 13.
The video in the media player above is from a previous story.