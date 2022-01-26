Los Angeles officials combating human trafficking ahead of Super Bowl

By
EMBED <>More Videos

LA officials combating human trafficking ahead of Super Bowl

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Super Bowl attracts people and money from all over the world, and law enforcement officials say with it there is also an increase in human trafficking.

That's why a human trafficking prevention organization is using the event for a public awareness campaign.

There are signs in the terminals at Los Angeles International Airport alerting people about what to do if they suspect there is human trafficking around them. Law enforcement officials say it's sometimes not easy to spot.

"It could be a young woman having her belongings taken away and coerced into working as a housekeeper until a debt is paid. It could be a child coerced into prostitution," California Attorney General Rob Bonta said Tuesday at a news conference.

The organization It's a Penalty works to prevent abuse, exploitation and human trafficking worldwide. The organization has been doing this at the Super Bowl since 2014.

"Last year during the (Tampa Bay) Super Bowl, 18 children from a similar list that we helped to distribute were identified in the hotels and motels," said Sarah De Carvalho, CEO of It's a Penalty.

"It is unacceptable that on any given day in our city that at least 10,000 people are being trafficked here in Los Angeles," said L.A. City Council President Nury Martinez.

U.S. Customs and Border protection says it keeps a watch for those entering the country.

"Although though we are doing specific operations for the Super Bowl, we see this type of activity day in, day out, especially when there's any type of high visibility or high revenue event in the city," said Carlos Martel, an agent for U.S. CBP.

Officials say they also want people to be aware of the threat after the big game in February, and they have a message for any traffickers.

"Expect that we will catch you, and we will prosecute you and hold you accountable," Martinez said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countysex trafficking
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Video shows anti-masker lashing out at kids in La Crescenta
Woman says Brianna Kupfer murder suspect also chased her
Super Bowl: Every fan at SoFi Stadium to receive KN95 mask
California likely to extend paid sick leave amid COVID pandemic
UCLA student beaten, robbed on campus
Memorial fund honors slain LA nurse Sandra Shells
Man denied heart transplant because he has not received COVID vaccine
Show More
SoCal man, 5 others accused of sending arsenal to Mexican drug cartel
US court upholds conviction of Mexican drug lord El Chapo
LA County eyeing crackdown on fake COVID-19 testing sites
SAT going digital in shifting college admissions atmosphere
Tioni Theus: $60K reward under consideration in teen killing
More TOP STORIES News