Terminally ill IE woman is surprised with Super Bowl tickets provided by nonprofit and NFL

Kellirae Cox returned to her alma mater for a pep rally, during which the 21-year-old was surprised with tickets to the Super Bowl.

Kellirae Cox is accustomed to cheering on others as a former cheerleader at the California School for the Deaf in Riverside. On Wednesday, she returned to her alma mater for a pep rally, during which the 21-year-old was surprised with tickets to the Super Bowl.

"It's a dream come true and I am still processing this. I am not sure how to feel right now. I'm still overwhelmed. It is a dream," Cox said in sign language.

The Dream Foundation provided the tickets. The organization grants the wishes of terminally ill adults. Last year, Cox was diagnosed with Melanoma which has since metastasized.

"We were just struck by her humor, her sincerity and her gratitude, and in the office when we saw this come through we just said we have to make it happen. So we reached out the NFL," said Kisa Heyer, CEO of the Dream Foundation.

The NFL provided the foundation with four tickets for Cox and her family to attend the big game. Cox will also get a chance to meet the team's cheerleaders.

"I have had many health issues but with cheerleading I just feel like I can do it. I've joined since I was in third grade here at the school and so it is in my blood and thanks to her she inspired to continue in cheerleading."