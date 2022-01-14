Super Bowl LVI will go ahead as planned at SoFi Stadium, NFL says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11434598" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Looking for a job? Super Bowl halftime show organizers say they're in need of some crew members.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Despite the COVID-19 surge, the NFL and Super Bowl Host Committee want to make it clear that Super Bowl LVI will be held at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13."We've been planning for COVID to be part of the Super Bowl since Tampa, so we've known for the last year so we've had it in our plans of everything we're doing. Of course, things are changing and continuing to change. A lot of indoor/outdoor venues, lotta space, masks," said Kathryn Schloessman, the CEO of the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee."We're excited, but we're working every day on how we make sure we execute this game safely, working with our local partners and the L.A. County Health Department, to make sure the messaging is out there. We're hosting games at SoFi on a regular basis and we'll continue to do that. All of our plans remain in place," said Katie Keenan, Senior Director of Live Event Operations at the NFL.This includes the game at full capacity -- over 70,000 fans. Last year's Super Bowl in Tampa had 25,000 fans because of COVID-19. The same safety protocols in place for the L.A. Rams and Chargers games will be in place for the Super Bowl, including proof of vaccination or a negative test, and masks at all times except when eating.The last time L.A. hosted a Super Bowl was 29 years ago at the Rose Bowl. The NFL and their partners say they can't wait to show off the $5.5 billion-dollar SoFi Stadium to the world."When we first sat down to design this building, it started with designing for Super Bowls and went backwards. We knew if we got it right for Super Bowls, we'd get it right for Rams fans, we'd get it right to show off this building. So I think there's pride for everyone being 30 days out," said Kevin Demoff, the CEO of the Rams.And if you don't have tickets to the big game, there are plenty of events open to the public starting Feb. 5 to catch Super Bowl fever."Super Bowl experience is happening downtown at the L.A. Convention Center and LA Live indoor/outdoor experience. You get to see athletes. You get to throw footballs. Everything fan festival football is there. That's a place to go with your kids. Kids under 12 are free and if you take the Metro you get half off," said Schloessman.