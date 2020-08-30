Supporters rally for Canoga Park street vendor who was harassed with racist remarks

CANOGA PARK (KABC) -- Supporters of a Canoga Park street vendor who was harassed with anti-immigrant and racist remarks rallied at the home of the woman who allegedly delivered the tirade.In the video, the woman is seen yelling at the vendor "You are illegal! You use food stamp money."A male voice can be heard yelling back at her "Racist. Get out of here."Other vendors have reported similar issues with the same woman.Demonstrators rallied in front of her home, demanding that she stop harassing street vendors. They even performed a traditional Mexican dance in the street.One woman brought her younger sister, saying: "I want her to know that there is no tolerance for racism, there is no tolerance for belittling people because of the color of their skin or their race."