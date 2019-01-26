La Habra police on Friday released a sketch of a man they say used a pocketknife to try and attack a 17-year-old girl.The teen was walking in the area of Idaho Street and Whittier Boulevard in La Habra between 3 and 3:30 p.m. when she was approached by the man.He got within arm's reach when she pepper-sprayed him and ran away.Detectives are looking at surveillance video from the area for more clues to help identify the man.The suspect is described as a heavy-set white man with a beard, approximately 40 to 50 years old and last seen wearing a dark baseball hat and dark jacket.Anyone with information is urged to call the La Habra Police Department at (562) 383-4300.