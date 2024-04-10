Venice residents on edge as search continues for man who attacked 2 women in separate incidents

VENICE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Venice residents remained on edge Wednesday as Los Angeles police continued their search for a man who violently attacked two women in separate incidents near the neighborhood's famed canals.

Officers responded around 10:30 p.m. Saturday to the 2700 block of Strongs Drive on a report of a woman being approached from behind and struck with a blunt object, leaving the woman unconscious, authorities said. The suspect similarly attacked another woman about an hour later as she was walking near the Sherman Canal.

Police said both victims sustained significant injuries.

"It's terrifying," said one woman who lives in the area. "It's just really scary when it's this close to home."

Investigators said the suspect was described as a man between 5-foot-10-inches and 6 feet tall, weighing about 180 to 200 pounds, with short trimmed hair.

The LAPD "is alerting the Venice community to these crimes to emphasize the importance of personal safety," police said in a statement. "Residents are encouraged to be aware of their surroundings and notify the police of any suspicious activity or persons loitering in this area."

Officers were increasing patrols throughout the neighborhood as detectives worked to identify and arrest the suspect, the Police Department said.

"I used to do walks all the time," another woman said. "To heard of two attacks is kind of alarming because you always think you're going to be safe but you know that things happen."

Anyone with information regarding the attacks or additional victims who want to come forward were urged to contact LAPD Special Assault detectives at (213) 473-0447. Calls during non-business hours and should be directed to (877) 527-3247. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.