Domestic violence suspect taken into custody after high-speed chase ends outside Commerce Casino

COMMERCE, Calif. (KABC) -- A domestic violence suspect was taken into custody in Commerce after a high-speed chase that made its way through three counties Friday, police said.The pursuit, which began in Riverside County, reached speeds of up to 90 mph as it transitioned from the westbound 91 Freeway in Anaheim to the northbound 5 Freeway.The man behind the wheel of the red Dodge Dart exited the 5 in Commerce and moments later pulled up in front of the Crowne Plaza Hotel, adjacent to the Commerce Casino, about 12:45 p.m.He exited the sedan and crossed the street into the parking lot of a commercial facility. As the suspect was approached by officers from the California Highway Patrol and Riverside Police Department, he removed his black sweatshirt, placed his hands in the air and lifted his T-shirt in an apparent effort to show he was not armed.After he lay face down on the asphalt, the officers took him into custody without incident.Police later released 43-year-old Ricky Mitchell's mug shot. He was booked on charges for domestic violence, stalking, criminal threats and felony evading a peace officer.