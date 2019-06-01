Domestic violence suspect taken into custody after high-speed chase ends outside Commerce Casino

By ABC7.com staff
COMMERCE, Calif. (KABC) -- A domestic violence suspect was taken into custody in Commerce after a high-speed chase that made its way through three counties Friday, police said.

The pursuit, which began in Riverside County, reached speeds of up to 90 mph as it transitioned from the westbound 91 Freeway in Anaheim to the northbound 5 Freeway.

The man behind the wheel of the red Dodge Dart exited the 5 in Commerce and moments later pulled up in front of the Crowne Plaza Hotel, adjacent to the Commerce Casino, about 12:45 p.m.

He exited the sedan and crossed the street into the parking lot of a commercial facility. As the suspect was approached by officers from the California Highway Patrol and Riverside Police Department, he removed his black sweatshirt, placed his hands in the air and lifted his T-shirt in an apparent effort to show he was not armed.

After he lay face down on the asphalt, the officers took him into custody without incident.

Police later released 43-year-old Ricky Mitchell's mug shot. He was booked on charges for domestic violence, stalking, criminal threats and felony evading a peace officer.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
riverside countyorange countylos angeles countypolice chasehigh speed chasewarrant arrests
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Show More
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
More TOP STORIES News