A suspect sought in an Anaheim neighborhood following an officer-involved shooting has been taken into custody.The man was located near Almond and Redwood avenues after an hour search by police from the ground and air on Tuesday.Anaheim police said the incident began when an officer approached the man, but exactly why is under investigation. The officer put out a radio call that he had been involved in a foot pursuit, and then shortly after, he said he was a victim of assault with a deadly weapon, according to Anaheim police Sgt. Daron Wyatt.The officer fired shots in the 300 block of N. State College Boulevard, but nobody was hit. The officer was not injured, and the suspect fled into a nearby neighborhood.Area residents were urged to shelter in place as a manhunt was launched, and Sycamore Junior High School was on lockdown during the search.The suspect's name has not been released.