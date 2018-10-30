Man with DUI arrest history in custody for San Gabriel hit-run deaths of woman, granddaughter

Dennis Anthony Perez is a suspect in a hit-and-run that killed a grandmother and her 1-year-old granddaughter in San Gabriel. (San Gabriel PD)

By ABC7.com staff
SAN GABRIEL (KABC) --
A 48-year-old man with a history of DUI arrests has been arrested in the hit-and-run deaths of a grandmother and her 1-year-old granddaughter in San Gabriel, police said.

San Gabriel officers arrested Dennis Anthony Perez, 48, of San Gabriel, Tuesday morning after discovering what they believe to be the vehicle used in the fatal collision and linking it to him.

Perez has multiple DUI arrests on his record - at least three or more - according to San Gabriel Capt. Fabian Valdez. Information on whether he was convicted was not immediately available.

Whether he was intoxicated at the time of the collision remains under investigation. The status of his driver's license was not immediately available.

The deadly hit-and-run happened in the crosswalk at Del Mar and Live Oak avenues around 9:30 p.m. The victims were 59-year-old Meiyu Li and her 1-year-old granddaughter. Li was pushing the child in her stroller when they were struck.

After the collision, police obtained dashcam video from a witness that helped them identify the vehicle believed to be used in the incident.

EMBED More News Videos

San Gabriel police released surveillance video of a pickup truck involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened Friday night.



It was described as a dark-colored Chevrolet truck from the late 1990s or early 2000s. Police say a tip from the public led them to that vehicle on Monday in San Gabriel.

Further investigation led to detectives obtaining an arrest warrant for Perez and taking him into custody Tuesday morning after he was released from a medical facility.

Perez is in custody at the Los Angeles County jail facing two counts of vehicular manslaughter and one count of felony hit-and-run, Valdez said.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hit and run
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man arrested after bomb scare in Pasadena
Whitey Bulger, notorious Boston gangster, found dead in prison at 89
Anaheim police: Body found in dumpster at apartment complex
Trump: End birthright citizenship for some US-born babies
LAUSD reaches $5M settlement with sexual abuse victim
Wanted by feds in Chicago, El Chapo's son goes lavish on the lam
Family sues over student's pancake-eating contest death
North Hollywood shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 other wounded
Show More
Zombie teeth: Woman super-glues false fangs into her mouth
5-year-old tests positive for meth after trick-or-treating
Suspect detained in Germany for Woodland Hills shooting death
3 young siblings fatally struck at school bus stop in Indiana
More women sue LA sheriff's deputy over sex assault in jail
More News