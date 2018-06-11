Suspect arrested in Sun Valley fatal hit-run

EMBED </>More Videos

Police have arrested a known gang member who was named as the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run in Sun Valley last week. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Police have arrested a known gang member who was named as the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run in Sun Valley last week.

Oscar Armando Lopez was arrested Monday night in North Hollywood.

Lopez was believed to have been behind the wheel of a stolen Nissan Murano SUV when it crashed into a parked vehicle in Sun Valley.

One of the passengers with him in the SUV was ejected and died at the scene. A woman was injured and hospitalized. Police said the driver and another passenger fled the scene.

Earlier Monday, police named Lopez as the suspect and asked the public for help finding him.

Police say his family members saw media coverage detailing the search for the suspect and contacted police.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hit and runarrestSun ValleyLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News