Suspect arrested in Sun Valley fatal hit-run

Police have arrested a known gang member who was named as the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run in Sun Valley last week.Oscar Armando Lopez was arrested Monday night in North Hollywood.Lopez was believed to have been behind the wheel of a stolen Nissan Murano SUV when it crashed into a parked vehicle in Sun Valley.One of the passengers with him in the SUV was ejected and died at the scene. A woman was injured and hospitalized. Police said the driver and another passenger fled the scene.Earlier Monday, police named Lopez as the suspect and asked the public for help finding him.Police say his family members saw media coverage detailing the search for the suspect and contacted police.