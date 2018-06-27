A suspect called Anaheim police Wednesday morning and told them he had killed his girlfriend.Authorities received the call around 7:30 a.m. in the 800 block of South Cardiff. The suspect told police that his girlfriend was dead in another room because he had killed her.When authorities arrived, the man was taken into custody. He told authorities he turned the gas on in the home. But authorities said the gas was not on.The woman was in her 40s and her body was found inside the home, authorities said. It was unclear how she was killed.The investigation is ongoing.