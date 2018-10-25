A grand theft auto suspect was taken into custody after leading police on a pursuit and pulling into the parking structure of the Sherman Oaks Galleria, prompting police to place the structure on lockdown Wednesday night.The incident began when the suspect led police on a pursuit on the 101 Freeway in North Hollywood shortly before 9 p.m.Moments before pulling into Sherman Oaks Galleria parking structure, video showed the suspect vehicle -- a white Mustang -- being pursued by the Los Angeles Police Department. The Mustang was seen speeding out of a Ralphs parking lot.The suspect then abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot when entering the structure; police then placed the mall's parking structure on lockdown.Other nearby businesses were also locked down, with no one allowed to enter or leave."When I walked out 24 Hour Fitness, they locked them in there, they locked people in Cheese Cake Factory," Carl Donelson said.The suspect reportedly attempted to carjack other drivers in the garage.Witness Tom Tait said police officers were sweeping the area looking for a suspect who was attempting to break into vehicles."One of the local security employees -- non-police -- came by and told us what was going on," Tait said. "He said that (the suspect) was breaking into cars, and somehow getting them going, and crashing into other vehicles."Police surrounded the parking structure. AIR7HD showed police near the exits of the parking garage as no one was allowed to enter or leave.The suspect was taken into custody after he was found hiding under a vehicle in the garage.The lockdown on the structure was lifted about an hour and a half later and customers were allowed to leave.The name of the suspect has not been released.