Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A man has died after an officer-involved shooting in Anaheim Thursday night, police said.

The shooting occurred at about 11 p.m. near Lincoln Avenue and East Street, according to Anaheim police.

Police responded to a disturbance call and say they encountered the suspect.

At some point, an officer-involved shooting occurred, and the suspect was taken to a hospital. He later died from his injuries.



Further details regarding what led to the shooting were not immediately available. The suspect's identity was not known and it was not clear if he was in possession of a weapon.

No officers were hurt.

An investigation into the shooting is underway.
