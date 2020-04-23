Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting near DTLA

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect died after an officer-involved shooting just south of downtown Los Angeles Wednesday evening.The incident happened in the area of 32nd and San Pedro Street.A covered body was visible at the scene, in addition to multiple evidence markers indicating bullet casings. Several damaged vehicles were also at the scene.It is possible a woman in the suspect's vehicle may have been injured by the suspect prior to the incident.The details of the circumstances that led to the officer-involved shooting were not immediately available.DEVELOPING: More details will be added as information becomes available.