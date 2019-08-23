Suspect dead after police chase, officer-involved shooting in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Calif. (KABC) -- One person is dead after a police chase and officer-involved shooting in Westminster.The chase ended in the area of Bolsa Avenue and Brookhurst Street. An unmarked police vehicle is at the scene with body damage and a civilian Range Rover appears to have bullet holes and windshield damage.It appears the Range Rover smashed through a brick wall at the parking lot of a church in the area and then hit the side of a building.Westminster police have released few details.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.