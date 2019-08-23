Suspect dead after police chase, officer-involved shooting in Westminster

By ABC7.com staff
WESTMINSTER, Calif. (KABC) -- One person is dead after a police chase and officer-involved shooting in Westminster.

The chase ended in the area of Bolsa Avenue and Brookhurst Street. An unmarked police vehicle is at the scene with body damage and a civilian Range Rover appears to have bullet holes and windshield damage.

It appears the Range Rover smashed through a brick wall at the parking lot of a church in the area and then hit the side of a building.

Westminster police have released few details.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
westminsterorange countypolice chaseofficer involved shooting
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Co-worker arrested in fatal Cal State Fullerton stabbing
Ontario mother under arrest for death of her 2 daughters
4 people shot, wounded in downtown LA, suspect outstanding
80 charged, including 11 in SoCal, in 'massive' cyberfraud conspiracy
D23 2019 Expo: What to know about ultimate Disney fan event
Massive 26-pound cat 'BeeJay' looking for forever home
Celso Piña, renowned Mexican singer, dies at 66
Show More
5.0 earthquake strikes Inyo County, USGS says
Jetpack men to wow crowds at Great Pacific Airshow
$72M SuperLotto ticket sold at Ralphs in LA
Hotel cook charged with 4 felony counts for threats to Long Beach Marriott
'Hollywood Ripper' trial: L.A. serial killer Michael Gargiulo found sane in fatal stabbings
More TOP STORIES News