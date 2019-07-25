Suspect electrocuted on Philadelphia rail line after fleeing from police

PHILADELPHIA -- A suspect who fled from police during an arrest died after being electrocuted by a third rail inside a Philadelphia subway station.It happened around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday at Broad Street and Olney Avenue.Police say they arrested a 25-year-old man on drug charges, but he broke free and ran into the Broad Street Line subway and came into contact with an electrified third rail.The man was pronounced dead at the scene.