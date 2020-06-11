Suspect arrested after man beaten to death with baseball bat in Azusa, police say

A suspect was arrested after police say he fatally beat a man with a baseball bat in Azusa.

AZUSA, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect was arrested Wednesday after police say he fatally beat a man with a baseball bat outside a Target store in Azusa.

Azusa police say officers responded to 809 N. Azusa Avenue at about 2:15 p.m. regarding an assault of a man with a bat.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found a man bleeding from his head and unresponsive. The victim was transported to a hospital after officers and paramedics provided emergency first aid, but the victim died at the hospital.

The suspect was arrested when bystanders directed arriving officers to the suspect attempting to flee, police said. Manual Banuelos, a 23-year-old Pasadena resident, was arrested after being chased down by police.

It was not immediately known if the suspect and victim knew each other.

Banuelos was arrested on suspicion of murder. He is being held without bail.
