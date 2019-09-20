Man allegedly armed with gun fatally shot by police inside 7-Eleven store in Long Beach

A picture shows the weapon a suspect in an officer-involved shooting was allegedly carrying when he was fatally shot by police in Long Beach.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A man who police say was armed with a gun was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting inside a 7-Eleven store in Long Beach, police said.The shooting occurred Thursday at 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Clark Avenue and Pacific Coast Highway.Police were conducting a surveillance operation and investigating a vehicle believed to be involved in a series of armed robberies that occurred earlier in the week, according to Shaunna Dandoy with Long Beach police.A suspect was confronted by officers after he exited the vehicle and entered the 7-Eleven. An officer-involved shooting then occurred, Dandoy said.The suspect died at the scene. Another suspect was taken into custody.Police said they recovered a gun the suspect was allegedly carrying.No officers were injured and no additional injuries were reported.Pacific Coast Highway between Anaheim Street and Granada Avenue, and Clark Avenue between Anaheim Street and Atherton Street were closed.An investigation was underway.