Chase suspect hides in Pico Rivera Metro PCS before being taken into custody

A chase suspect fled into a Metro PCS store in East Los Angeles, where two employees locked themselves inside an office until the suspect was taken into custody Wednesday.

Thursday, February 28th, 2019 6:00AM
PICO RIVERA, Calif. (KABC) -- A chase suspect fled into a Metro PCS store in Pico Rivera, where two employees locked themselves inside an office until the suspect was taken into custody Wednesday.

Authorities said it all started around 11:15 a.m., when sheriff's deputies from Pico Rivera recognized a suspect as a known parolee at large.

Deputies began chasing the suspect, and authorities said it ended seven minutes later in a five-vehicle crash at Slauson and Rosemead. One of the vehicles took down a light pole at the intersection.

Immediately after the crash, authorities said the suspect ran into a nearby Metro PCS. The employees inside said the suspect did not appear armed and didn't threaten them while inside the store. But they said they were concerned for their safety as they locked themselves in an office.

"I heard the helicopter in rapid speed, I could tell it was going really fast. Soon as I looked out of the window, I saw a car coming down the street, going at least 100 plus. This guy was flying up Slauson," witness Andre Yates said.

There was another man in the vehicle with the suspect, and both were taken into custody.

Two people at the scene appeared to suffer minor injuries, but no one was transported to a hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.
