Suspect in Amie Harwick murder bonds out of jail

HOLLYWOOD HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The man accused of killing sex and family therapist Amie Harwick at her Hollywood Hills home bonded out of jail Tuesday night.Gareth Pursehouse, a 41-year-old resident of Playa de Rey, bonded out of jail just before 10:30 p.m. His bail was set at $2 million.Detectives say Harwick had obtained a restraining order against Pursehouse, but it had recently expired.Harwick was found beneath a third-floor balcony at her Hollywood Hills home Saturday morning.Coroner's officials on Tuesday released the official cause of Amie Harwick's death. She died of blunt force injuries to her head and torso after being transported to a hospital early Saturday morning, according to the Los Angeles County office, which described the incident as a homicide.