Suspect in Arizona killings found dead in hotel room

A man suspected of killing at least four people in Scottsdale, Arizona, is dead, law enforcement sources told ABC News.The suspect was located in an Extended Stay America hotel Monday morning. SWAT units swarmed the hotel and the suspect opened fire on authorities, law enforcement sources said.A robot was sent into the suspect's room, where it was determined the suspect apparently died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.The suspect was later identified as Dwight Lamon Jones, who had been living at the hotel for some time, sources said.Jones was wanted in connection with at least four murders in the Phoenix suburb of Scottsdale in the last five days.Police said Sunday that Marshall Levine was found shot inside an office building shortly after midnight Saturday. The Arizona Republic reported Levine worked as a hypnotherapist and life coach. He also provided marriage and divorce counseling.On Thursday, Dr. Steven Pitt, a prominent forensic psychiatrist who assisted in high-profile murder cases including the JonBenet Ramsey mystery in Colorado, and a notorious Phoenix serial killer investigation, was found dead near Scottsdale. Witnesses reported hearing a loud argument and gunfire outside Pitt's office.Police said the killings Friday of paralegals Veleria Sharp, 48, and Laura Anderson, 49, were related to the Pitt shooting, but were still trying to determine exactly what linked the victims.In the Levine case, Scottsdale police received a call Saturday about a man found fatally shot inside an office. Sgt. Ben Hoster did not identify the caller but said the person knew the victim.The killing occurred in an office park that houses mostly therapists and counselors.Investigators were working to determine a motive behind the killings, what the links may be between the victims and whether or not there are more victims in the suspected killing spree.