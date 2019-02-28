Downey assault: Suspect in custody after allegedly hitting deputy with car

Updated 27 minutes ago

DOWNEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect is in custody after being accused of hitting a deputy with a car during a traffic stop in Downey on Thursday.The arrest happened following an hourslong house-to-house manhunt in the area of the 105 Freeway and Bellflower Boulevard and the temporary lockdown of Lewis Elementary School and the Los Angeles County Office of Education nearby.The search area also included Clarke Avenue and Imperial Highway.Officials said it all started at about 2 p.m., when a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy attempted a traffic stop involving a vehicle with three men inside. Two of the men stayed at the scene while the third took off in the silver Infiniti and hit the deputy, causing minor injuries.One grandmother shared the fear she felt when she saw the active crime scene."It's scary to know that you have yellow tape around a pre-school," said Shirley Banks. "You hear about these things all the time, but to actually be involved with something, to have your grandchild in a school and you not know what's going on, it's nerve-wracking, for real."No other injuries were reported in the incident.