Suspect in custody after hourslong barricade at end of police chase, crash in Beverly Hills

The incident started just before 5 p.m. with a pursuit that ended in the area of Wilshire Boulevard and Doheny Drive.
Police were chasing the vehicle because it was reported stolen.
It appeared two sedans were involved in a serious crash at the intersection.
The airbags deployed in the suspect's vehicle and the man was declining to emerge from the wreckage.
A SWAT team was brought in and the streets were closed off in the area.
The suspect remained in the vehicle for more than three hours. By around 8:30 p.m. police had used pepper spray to force the suspect to leave the vehicle and he was then taken into custody.