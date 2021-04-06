Suspect in custody after hourslong barricade at end of police chase, crash in Beverly Hills

By ABC7.com staff
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect was in custody Monday night after barricading himself in his smashed vehicle following a Beverly Hills police chase that ended in a crash.

The incident started just before 5 p.m. with a pursuit that ended in the area of Wilshire Boulevard and Doheny Drive.

Police were chasing the vehicle because it was reported stolen.

It appeared two sedans were involved in a serious crash at the intersection.

The airbags deployed in the suspect's vehicle and the man was declining to emerge from the wreckage.

A SWAT team was brought in and the streets were closed off in the area.

The suspect remained in the vehicle for more than three hours. By around 8:30 p.m. police had used pepper spray to force the suspect to leave the vehicle and he was then taken into custody.

