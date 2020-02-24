Suspect in custody after chase, hours-long standoff in Whittier

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect is in custody after leading authorities on a chase from Burbank to Whittier, and then barricading himself at an apartment complex, police said.

Burbank police responded to an assault with a deadly weapon at about 10:15 p.m. on Sunday to the Ramada Inn hotel in the 2900 block of San Fernando Boulevard.

The suspect allegedly tried to run over an officer, but it is not known if that officer was actually hit by the vehicle, Burbank police said. The officer was reported to be OK.

The chase started in the Burbank area, with the suspect driving on multiple freeways, including the 5 and 605. The suspect, who was driving a pickup truck, then entered a residential area in Whittier and bailed on foot near Christine Drive and College Avenue shortly before 11 p.m.

A passenger in the car was later detained.

Authorities surrounded an apartment complex and it was believed the suspect was barricaded inside. Burbank police said the suspect was in custody Monday morning, but did not release further information.
