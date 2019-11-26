Suspect in custody after LASD deputy struck by vehicle in Paramount

PARAMOUNT, Calif. (KABC) -- A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy was struck with a vehicle and badly injured in Paramount Monday night.
The deputy from the Lakewood station was injured in the area of Downey Avenue and Alondra Boulevard shortly before 6 p.m. and transported to a hospital in Lynwood.
A suspect was in custody and officials say they are not looking for any other suspects.
Details on the incident were not immediately available.
DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as details become available.
