Suspect in custody after LASD deputy struck by vehicle in Paramount

By ABC7.com staff
PARAMOUNT, Calif. (KABC) -- A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy was struck with a vehicle and badly injured in Paramount Monday night.

The deputy from the Lakewood station was injured in the area of Downey Avenue and Alondra Boulevard shortly before 6 p.m. and transported to a hospital in Lynwood.

A suspect was in custody and officials say they are not looking for any other suspects.

Details on the incident were not immediately available.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as details become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
paramountlakewoodlynwoodlos angeles countyofficer injuredlos angeles county sheriff's department
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LAPD fatally shoots man armed with machete in Hollywood
Southern California residents view traffic as major problem, crisis
LA Metro has big plans to address SoCal traffic woes
Billie Eilish named Billboard's 2019 'Woman of the Year'
What you need to know about ride-share pickups at LAX
4 indicted in lotto scam targeting seniors in SoCal
Snoop Dogg and city of Inglewood team up for a free Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway
Show More
Major SoCal storm expected to impact Thanksgiving travel
Mother arrested for DUI, child endangerment after crash in Riverside
Nevada passes 3M population mark with push from Californians
Metro offers Thanksgiving travelers free bus, light-rail rides to LAX
LAX holiday shuttles: Everything you need to know
More TOP STORIES News