Suspect in custody after shots fired at LAPD officers in Sylmar

SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect was in custody after a report of shots fired at officers at an apartment building in Sylmar.SWAT officers in protective gear had surrounded the apartment complex near Bromont Avenue and Sayre Street and evacuated residents after shots were fired at officers through a window of the building.No injuries were immediately reported but officers flooded the complex and negotiated with the suspect for nearly two hours.Just before 4 p.m., the suspect slowly emerged from a second-floor apartment, with hands up and a cellphone in one hand. He descended the stairs and then slowly walked backward toward officers, and was taken into custody without further incident.