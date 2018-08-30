Suspect in custody in Country Club Park pursuit crash

A suspect is in custody following a chase that ended in a crash and left a vehicle overturned in the Country Club Park area of Los Angeles on Thursday.

By ABC7.com staff
COUNTRY CLUB PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The crash occurred in the southwestern edge of Koreatown.

Los Angeles police said one suspect is in custody, and an ambulance has been requested.
Several patrol vehicles surrounded the crash as police searched for any other suspects in the vehicle, believed to be a stolen black BMW sedan.

It was later determined no one else was inside.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
