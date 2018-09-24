Suspect in LA homeless killings linked to disappearance of Texas family members, sources say

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) --A man identified as the suspect in the murder of two homeless men in Los Angeles may also be connected to the disappearance of two of his own family members in the Houston area, police sources say.
Ramon Escobar has been arrested in connection with a series of vicious beatings of homeless men as they were sleeping in downtown Los Angeles.
Two of the victims later died and one was left in critical condition. Police say the suspect used a baseball bat to attack his victims while they slept and he then robbed them. He also allegedly beat another man who was sleeping under the Santa Monica pier.
Eyewitness News has learned Escobar is wanted in connection to the disappearance of two siblings in the Houston area last month.
Rogelio and Dina Escobar went missing in August within days of each other. First Rogelio disappeared and then Dina went missing a few days later when she went to look for her brother.
Investigators later found a burned-out vehicle on a Galveston beach connected to Dina Escobar.
Sources say Dina is Ramon Escobar's mother and Rogelio is his uncle.
Ramon Escobar's exact connection to their disappearance has not been detailed. Los Angeles police are expected to hold a press conference Tuesday to discuss the case.
Earlier Monday, Los Angeles police announced the arrest of Ramon Escobar. The 47-year-old was booked for murder and is being held without bail, the LAPD said in a press release.
The arrest came Monday morning, when officers from the Santa Monica Police Department responded to a call of a man suffering from head trauma in the 1500 block of 7th Street shortly before 7 a.m. Authorities confirmed the victim suffered blunt-force trauma and transported him to a nearby hospital.
After a search of the area, Escobar was found in the 600 block of Broadway Avenue and placed under arrest for the Santa Monica assault.
Upon an ongoing investigation, Los Angeles police said they believe Escobar is also the man who used a baseball bat to attack three separate homeless victims - all sleeping on downtown L.A. streets - on Sept. 16. Two of those victims died.
Police said the suspect approached the sleeping homeless men and beat them repeatedly on the head and shoulders with a baseball bat, then ransacked their pockets and belongings to rob them. One of the victims was found unconscious in the 700 block of Wilshire Boulevard and two of them were found in the area of 5th Street between Flower and Figueroa.
The suspect in the L.A. attacks was believed to also be homeless, based on his appearance and surveillance video that showed him rummaging through trash as he walked around the area. He was described as a man in his 30s or 40s with medium height and build, dark bushy hair, wearing a blue hat, gray sweatshirt, black shorts and bright white tennis shoes. One of his more distinctive traits is a unique gait caused by outwardly bowed legs, police said.
Santa Monica police said they are looking at whether Escobar is responsible for three other Santa Monica cases of homeless men being assaulted and suffering blunt-force trauma. One of those victims died.
The first attack happened on Sept. 8 in the 1800 block of Santa Monica Beach. A homeless man was attacked while he was asleep. He suffered blunt-force trauma and has been released from the hospital, police said.
The second attack in Santa Monica was just two days later. A homeless man was sleeping on the beach when he was attacked. Police said he remains in critical condition from blunt-force trauma.
On Sept. 20, a man who was sleeping under the Santa Monica Pier was found suffering from blunt-force trauma as well. The victim died under similar circumstances, police said. There's no surveillance video and no witnesses of the incident, which makes it the hardest of the three to connect to the suspect, police said.
An investigation into the crimes are ongoing.