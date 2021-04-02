Orange shooting: Suspect identified as 44-year-old man; police say he knew 4 victims, including 9-year-old boy

The suspect was identified as 44-year-old Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez, of Fullerton, Orange police Lt. Jennifer Amat said. He had been staying at a motel in Anaheim and arrived at the scene in a rental car.
Authorities received five 911 calls reporting gunshots, and officers were on the scene within 2 minutes, the lieutenant said. Gunfire could be heard as officers arrived and the suspect fired at them, Amat said. Two officers fired back from behind the fence until the "bicycle-type cable" locks that the suspect had placed on the gates from the inside could be removed with bolt cutters.
Gonzalez was wounded and remained hospitalized in stable but critical condition on Friday. It was unclear whether he suffered a self-inflicted wound or was shot by police.
At a Thursday morning news conference, police added the shooting, which was first reported around 5:25 p.m. Wednesday at 202 West Lincoln Ave., was not a "random act of violence" and believe it was an isolated incident.
Police recovered a semi-automatic gun and a backpack with pepper spray, handcuffs and ammunition.
The other deceased victims were a man and two women.
The names of the victims have not been officially released by authorities, but family members identified the victims as as Luis Tovar, his daughter Genevieve Raygoza, Leticia Solis and 9-year-old Matthew Farias, who was found cradled in the arms of a woman believed to be his mother.
"I'm here to make something very, very clear: Mr. Gonzalez is eligible for the death penalty," Spitzer said. "This is a special-circumstances case. There were multiple victims."
At an afternoon news conference, authorities released a photo taken from surveillance video that investigators said showed the armed and masked gunman during the shooting rampage. He is seen carrying an apparent firearm and backpack in the image.
Authorities say the business associated with the victims is Unified Homes, which is described on its website as "a full-service manufactured home dealer and real estate company which specializes in Orange County."
Although investigators say the shooting was not random, a motive remains unclear.
Orange police say it was that city's deadliest shooting since 1997.
In December of that year, a 43-year-old former Caltrans worker who had been fired shot and killed four of his former coworkers at a state maintenance yard and then was killed by police in a gun battle.
"Orange is a very safe city," Amat said. "We don't have stuff like this that happens very often."
