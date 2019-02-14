7th/Metro Ctr: 7th/Figueroa portal closed due to police activity, use Flower and Hope St entrances to access station. pic.twitter.com/4RuqJNiIHs — Metro Rider Alerts (@metrolaalerts) February 14, 2019

Los Angeles police shot and killed a suspect Thursday morning at the busy 7th Street/Metro Center station in downtown, authorities said.A witness told ABC7 that the man had a knife, which officers told him to drop. Police opened fire after he failed to drop the weapon, the witness said.No officers were injured in the incident, which occurred about 7 a.m.The suspect was identified only as being in his 30s or 40s.