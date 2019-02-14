Officer-involved shooting leaves suspect dead at Metro station in downtown Los Angeles

By ABC7.com staff
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles police shot and killed a suspect Thursday morning at the busy 7th Street/Metro Center station in downtown, authorities said.

A witness told ABC7 that the man had a knife, which officers told him to drop. Police opened fire after he failed to drop the weapon, the witness said.

No officers were injured in the incident, which occurred about 7 a.m.

The suspect was identified only as being in his 30s or 40s.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
