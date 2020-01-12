Suspect killed in LAPD officer-involved shooting after reports of man with gun at gas station in Palms, authorities say

By ABC7.com staff
PALMS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect was killed in an officer-involved shooting Saturday afternoon at a gas station in Palms, authorities reported.

Officers had responded to reports of a man with a gun, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said.

The suspect was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. No officers were injured.

It was unknown if the suspect was armed at the time of the shooting.

According to the LAPD, the shooting occurred shortly before 1 p.m. at a Shell gas station at the corner of Sepulveda Boulevard and Tuller Avenue.


The incident prompted a massive police presence and the closure of multiple streets at the scene. Heavy delays were expected for up to 14 hours as the investigation continued.
