Authorities chased a suspect out of San Diego County and into Orange and then Los Angeles counties after the person failed to stop for speeding.California Highway Patrol officers said around 7:24 p.m. they attempted to stop a driver in a red Nissan SUV on suspicion of speeding.The driver, who may be a woman, decided not to stop and sped off, leading authorities on chase from the westbound 52 Freeway and eventually onto the northbound 5 Freeway in Orange County.The driver appeared to be driving at about 70 to 80 mph, weaving through cars on the freeways.By 9:45 p.m., authorities and the suspect were traveling through the Commerce area in Los Angeles County.The suspect continued on the 5 Freeway, driving through the Santa Clarita Valley until the suspect's vehicle suddenly stopped in the middle of the highway, north of the McBean Parkway exit.Footage from AIR7 HD showed that the front driver's side tire was flat.Authorities stopped behind the driver, exited the vehicle with guns drawn and issued commands for the suspect to get out.For some time, the suspect remained in the vehicle and ignored officers commands. Three officers slowly approached the passenger's side of the vehicle, but backed away when the driver began moving erratically.One officer approached the driver's side door, another then ran over to help and they pulled the suspect out and onto the ground.The suspect was then handcuffed and taken into custody.