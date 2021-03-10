Suspect smashes into cars in reckless chase through San Gabriel Valley - LIVE

By ABC7.com staff
DIAMOND BAR, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect smashed into multiple vehicles and dodged PIT maneuvers while fleeing authorities in a reckless chase through the San Gabriel Valley.

The suspect in a Nissan four-door sedan fled at high speeds, weaving through traffic, blowing through red lights and crashing into several cars in the effort to escape.

By the end of the chase, the car was dragging its rear bumper along as it continued to flee.

At several points, the suspect was trapped in traffic, and chose to smash cars aside in an effort to get through the jam.

The chase came to an end around 4 p.m. in Diamond Bar as the driver came to a stop after hitting several cars.

The suspect remained in the car as authorities tried to coax him to emerge. It appeared officers were firing less-than-lethal rounds into the vehicle, shattering the window.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
diamond barontariolos angeles countypolice chasecar chasehigh speed chase
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 SoCal counties on verge of move to red tier
Disney aiming to reopen CA theme parks by late April
3rd stimulus check calculator: See how much could you get
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to deliver State of the State address
Restaurants say delivery fees make surviving pandemic more challenging
Pasadena cancels vaccine clinic after ineligible people make appointments
Vaccinated nursing home residents finally allowed visitors after a year of isolation
Show More
Stimulus update: House gears up for vote on COVID relief plan
Rain, snow moving into SoCal Tuesday night
UK palace ends silence on Harry, Meghan racism allegations
9 CA counties change tiers
Group of teens attack man on Newport Beach street
More TOP STORIES News